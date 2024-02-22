Russell Wilson's tenure with the Denver Broncos has been rather tumultuous. In 2022, Wilson signed a massive five-year contract extension worth $245 million. Even wilder, the extension was signed before Wilson even played a down for the team.

Here we are two seasons into his tenure with the Broncos, and he's played nowhere near as good as he was expected to play. Because of this, Denver is looking to move on from the veteran quarterback already.

With Wilson's time in Denver likely ending, there has been lots of speculations on what team he will land with next. Reportedly, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons have the best odds of landing Wilson.

While there has been talk of his next destination, another problem has started circulating. ESPN Analyst and former NFL QB Tim Hasselbeck expressed concern for Wilson's future in the league. Speaking on a segment of “Get Up,” Hasselbeck believes Wilson might not be an attractive quarterback option for any NFL team.

“I think there is a chance Russell Wilson is out of football,” said Hasselbeck. “I'm not sure that there is definitely a landing spot for him. He's older, I think it's fair to say that his game has diminished. I think in terms of the leadership component that you typically want from a veteran quarterback that comes in, I think it's fair to have questions about that.”

Should Wilson be cut by the Broncos, they will endure a $85 million cap hit. So, with the kind of money Wilson will likely demand, even quarterback-needy teams might pass on him.