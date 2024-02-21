Could we already know where the star quarterback will end up?

Could Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson be headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

If we're to believe Chad Ochocinco, the answer is yes.

On the latest edition of the Nightcap Podcast, the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver told Shannon Sharpe that he has heard that Wilson is destined to become the next Steelers quarterback:

“A little birdie told me, and I said this many shows ago, Russell Wilson’s coming on over to the Steelers.”

That may explain why the betting odds for Wilson to end up with the Steelers shot up so dramatically late last week.

At the end of the season, the odds that the veteran quarterback would play for the Steelers were +1400. However, nearly a week after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 and put an end to the 2023-24 season, the odds have shifted dramatically downward. The odds of Wilson becoming a member of the Steelers have reached -110.

Wilson struggled with the Broncos during the 2022 season and it appeared that the quarterback was not a good fit for the team. However, he performed much better for Denver last season.

Regardless, head coach Sean Payton benched Wilson for the last two games of the season in order to avoid paying a games played bonus in Wilson's contract. It is widely assumed that the Broncos will part company with the quarterback at some point in the offseason.

The Steelers could use an established quarterback after they struggled with their offensive production throughout much of the season. Kenny Pickett has been the team's starting quarterback, but when injuries short-circuited his season, the Steelers went with backup Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

Trubisky failed badly and the team has already parted company with him, but Rudolph gave the Steelers a lift and they earned a spot in the AFC playoffs before falling to the Baltimore Ravens.