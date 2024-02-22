New England Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said "everything is on the table" for the 2024 season.

Mac Jones' future with the New England Patriots is uncertain, but new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt seems to be open to the idea of the quarterback returning for another season. Van Pelt is also open to change, too.

In his introductory press conference, Van Pelt gave a non-committal answer when asked if he thinks Jones could be the Patriots' starting quarterback in 2024.

“Really, right now, everything is on the table,” Van Pelt told reporters on Wednesday. “As we go through this process, these last couple weeks, 10 days have just been diving into who we are. Trying to evaluate our guys. We’re trying to understand who we have here as well as looking at other players out there. But right now, everything is on the table and we’re just still working through that process. When that time comes [to decide on a quarterback], I’m sure it’ll be a collaborative effort and we’ll make the right decisions.”

Jones once seemed primed to be the Patriots' franchise quarterback, having a solid rookie season before struggling over the last two years. The quarterback hit a valley in 2023, throwing for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as he was benched four times while the Patriots offense also struggled.

Now, Jones faces questions on whether he'll remain in New England. In the likely event that the Patriots turn down his fifth-year option, he'll be entering the final year of his rookie contract. He'll also be playing for the fourth different offensive coordinator in his career, regardless if he remains in New England.

It seems like Jones is working to get in the good graces of Van Pelt, though. The new Patriots offensive coordinator said that Jones has been working out the team's facilities and that he's spoken with him.

“I think the best thing for everybody is it’s going to be a fresh start for everybody,” Van Pelt said. “I’ve talked to a couple guys already. Coming in with a clean slate and no preconceived expectations or notions of who these guys are and then we’ll build it from the ground up.”

What Alex Van Pelt is looking for in Patriots' quarterback

If the Patriots opt to move on from Jones, they'll have plenty of options to try to replace him. There a handful of veteran quarterbacks set to hit free agency who seem capable to at least open the season as the team's starting quarterback. Of course, the Patriots also hold the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft, giving them a prime opportunity to select a high-end quarterback.

Van Pelt used three words to define his ideal quarterback before giving a extended explanation.

“Smart, tough, and a leader,” Alex Van Pelt said. “Put him in those categories – obviously there’s accuracy in the pass game, mobility, and decision-making. There’s a lot that goes into it. At the end of the day, that role is such an important role, not just the offense but the team as well. So, a guy that is a true leader, that will come in and really understands his teammates and gets the best out of those guys.”