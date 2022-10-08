NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022

The Los Angeles Chargers will head to the Dawg Pound to take on the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. It is a great time to look at our NFL odds series and deliver a Chargers-Browns prediction and pick.

The Chargers are coming off a 34-24 road victory over the Houston Texans. Justin Herbert completed 27 of his 39 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Austin Ekeler finally came alive. He rushed 13 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns while also catching six passes for 49 yards and one touchdown. Ultimately, it ended a three-game scoreless streak to start the season and put him on the board. Mike Williams caught seven passes for 120 yards, while tight end Gerald Everett caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Also, Khalil Mack continued his dominance on defense with two tackles and a sack. The Chargers totaled four sacks against the Texans.

The Browns lost 23-20 to the Atlanta Falcons. Jacoby Brissett completed 21 of his 35 passes for 234 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Additionally, Nick Chubb rushed 19 times for 118 yards with a touchdown, and Kareem Hunt added 49 yards on 10 rushes. Tight end David Njoku caught five passes for 73 yards. However, star receiver Amari Cooper caught only one pass for nine yards. The Browns finished with two turnovers and seven penalties. Also, they went 5 for 14 on third-down conversions.

The Chargers lead the all-time series 18-9-1. Likewise, everyone remembers the 47-42 thriller from last season at Sofi Stadium. Herbert completed 26 of his 43 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns while rushing four times for 29 yards and a touchdown. Ekeler rushed 17 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns while also catching five passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Williams caught eight passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in that contest.

Meanwhile, Chubb rushed 21 times for 161 yards and a touchdown. Hunt added 61 yards on 12 rushes for two touchdowns while also catching five passes for 28 yards. Njoku brought home seven passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. Consequently, the teams combined for 1,1014 offensive yards. The Chargers and Browns also combined for 13 penalties.

Here are the Chargers-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Browns Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: -2.5 (-104)

Cleveland Browns: +2.5 (-118)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and it is only his third season. He has thrown for 1,250 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Meanwhile, Ekeler now has rushed 45 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 188 yards. He accomplished the majority of his damage in last week’s win. Williams has caught 18 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Ultimately, the Chargers still do not have Keenan Allen back and are missing him as a key part of their offense. Everett fills the void, catching 16 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns this year.

Mack has filled the void left by Joey Bosa’s injury. He has 12 solo tackles and five sacks through four games. Consequently, he must continue to shoulder the load for the pass rush until Bosa returns. The Chargers must remain undisciplined on defense and keep their hands clean. Likewise, they must avoid mental mistakes that can give the Browns more opportunities.

The Chargers will cover the spread if Herbert, Ekeler, Williams, and Everett continue their roll. Additionally, the defense must do its part and find ways to stop the running game to force Brissett to throw.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The Browns are 2-2 when they could easily be 4-0 if not for two late-game collapses. Unfortunately, it did happen, and the Browns must live with it. They have done their part on offense.

Brissett has a passer rating of 87.1 with 830 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has played well enough to put the Browns in a good situation. Chubb has rushed 81 times for 459 yards and five touchdowns while catching six passes for 37 yards. Additionally, Hunt has rushed 46 times for 200 yards and a touchdown while catching 11 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Cooper has caught 20 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns, while Njoku has 18 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown.

The defense has struggled. However, they might get Myles Garrett back this Sunday, which could help the pass rush. A robust pass rush takes some pressure off the back end, where the Browns are feeling the heat. Garrett has five solo tackles and three sacks through three games.

The Browns will cover the spread if they continue to run the ball efficiently and do not make mistakes. Likewise, their defense must hold the lead. They had a fourth-quarter lead in both of their losses. Thus, they must find ways to finish.

Final Chargers-Browns Prediction & Pick

The Chargers should win this game. However, there is a much greater bet at play. These teams combined for 99 points last season. Even if they score half of those points, they still will cover the spread by two points. Barring a surplus of injuries, these offenses will explode again.

Final Chargers-Browns Prediction & Pick: Over: 47.5 (-110)