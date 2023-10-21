The Arizona Cardinals have not looked like a team that has any kind of playoff aspirations in the 2023 season. Nevertheless, the Cardinals are not likely to be in the trade mode with high-level wide receiver Marquise Brown. He has proven to be one of the most dangerous wideouts in the league, and the Cardinals want to hold onto their outstanding asset.

Marquise Brown ⁃ 7.4 Fantasy Points Week 6

⁃ Cash in on WRs ranked 20-30 for MB Reminder: Hollywood scored the most fantasy points of any WR Weeks 3-5 last season… He’s seen 10+ targets in 3 straight games, so 4 of 6 games played this season. STUD.pic.twitter.com/mPN2aUtz0Y — Joe Orrico (@NoExpertFF) October 18, 2023

While that may go against the tear-down tendencies that are regularly in vogue for non-contending teams, the Cardinals are looking at it from a different perspective. They want to hold on to one of their best assets so they can have him in future seasons.

They also don't have a need to pick up future draft picks because they have 6 selections coming up in the 2024 Draft during the first three rounds.

The 5-9, 180-pound Brown has always been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL. He spent the first 3 years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before he was traded to the Cardinals in 2022.

Marquise Brown had his best season in 2021 when he caught 91 passes for 1,007 yards and 6 touchdowns. He caught 67 passes for 709 yards and 3 scores in his first season playing for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals come into their Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks with a 1-5 record. They have lost 3 games in a row since securing their only victory of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.

The primary issue for the Cardinals this season has been their inability to score during the second half of games. The Cardinals had the lead at halftime in back-to-back games against Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Rams, but fell short in both of those games.