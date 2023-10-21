The NFL recently came down hard on Jamal Adams, hitting him with a $50,000 fine for his inappropriate behavior toward a neurotrauma consultant who was on the Seattle Seahawks sideline evaluating Jake Bobo, one of Adams' teammates. This came just a few weeks after Adams issued a public apology for another incident on the sideline with medical personnel during a Monday Night Football game versus the New York Giants. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the incident for the first time when he addressed reporters on Friday.

“There was some exchange there that we’re totally regarding and respecting, but it’s a league issue and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Carroll said, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “We’re going to support whatever the league says we’ve got to do here, and I know that Jamal will take care of it.”

Pete Carroll states that he didn't know about the incident during the game, and that he hasn't seen the video of the altercation between Adams and the neurotrauma consultant. It's very possible that this is the case, given all that Pete Carroll has to be concerned with during the course of the game. In addition, the only video of the incident seems to show Jamal Adams excitedly yelling “He good!” regarding Jake Bobo's status.

Yeah I know I am a Seahawks fan, but this should be insane to everyone… Jamal Adams getting fined $50,000 for this? Cause it was towards a doctor?? WHAT?! [📹@vountee ]pic.twitter.com/jMx2gM3JJG — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) October 20, 2023

It's unclear if there was any further interaction between Adams and the medical staff, though the fine itself seems to indicate that there was more to this than what we've seen thus far.