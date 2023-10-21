The Arizona Cardinals have remained competitive early on in the 2023 season, although their 1-5 record is pretty much exactly what fans were expecting this season. However, there is a glimmer of hope for the Cardinals, as star quarterback Kyler Murray is nearing a return to action after he suffered a torn ACL midway through last season.

Murray's practice window to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list was opened earlier this week, indicating that Murray will be back sooner rather than later, which is fantastic news for the Cardinals. That time for him to return is not now, though, as Murray will miss Arizona's Week 7 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, while star safety Budda Baker, who also returned to practice this week, is listed as questionable.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Cardinals ruled out QB Kyler Murray for Sunday’s game at Seattle and are listing S Budda Baker as questionable.”

When will Kyler Murray return to action for the Cardinals?

Getting Baker back, who has only played in one game this year due to a hamstring injury, is huge for the Cardinals, but there's nothing that will change Arizona's fortunes like getting their star quarterback back on the field. That won't be happening in Week 7, but with one week of practice in the books, Murray could end up returning in Week 8 when the Cardinals take on the Baltimore Ravens.

For one more week at least, Joshua Dobbs will remain under center for Arizona, where he's done a decent job holding down the fort in Murray's absence. It's clear that this is still Murray's team, though, and while his return isn't here just yet, look for Murray to make his 2023 debut in Week 8 against the Ravens.