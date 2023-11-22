Teams are already showing interest in Leonard, with two contenders in the NFC expected to pursue the All-Pro linebacker.

After shockingly being released by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, linebacker Shaquille Leonard cleared waivers and is free to sign with any NFL team. The three-time first-team All-Pro shouldn’t take long to find a new home and one lucky team will get the services of one of the NFL's best defensive players not too long ago.

Teams are already showing interest in Leonard, with two contenders in the NFC expected to pursue him. The Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL-best 9-1 record could be in the mix, as is their division rival the Dallas Cowboys, according to Adam Schefter.

A lingering back injury forced Leonard to miss 14 games last season after playing in all but seven across his first four NFL seasons. He missed one game this year but was handed limited snaps, or at least for a player of his standard, upon his return from a Week 5 injury.

Leonard still managed to record 65 tackles in the nine games he played with the Colts. He averaged 134.5 tackles a season across his first four years in the NFL, leading the league in the statistic as a rookie in 2018, his first NFL All-Pro season. The Colts signed Leonard to a five-year contract extension before the 2021 season, only for it to be terminated two years later.

He's now a free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

Why the Eagles make sense

The Eagles are off to a 9-1 start for the second season in a row but this time it feels a little different. Philadelphia may have the best record in the NFL but has repeatedly said that it hasn’t played its best game yet. Part of that has to do with inconsistencies on both sides of the ball.

Defensively, the Eagles have been poor against the pass due to several injuries across the defensive backfield. Philadelphia ranks 14th in total defense but is very sound against the run.

The linebacking core was expected to be a problem for the Eagles this year but has actually been a pleasant surprise. Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham, two first-year Eagles, are holding down the middle of the defense in the absence of Nakobe Dean.

Adding Shaquille Leonard to the mix would give Philly more depth at the position and also take the pressure off of their current starters. Joining a championship contender makes sense and who better to snatch up Leonard than Howie Roseman and the Birds?

Why the Cowboys make sense

It seems that every big name that hits the open market is linked to the Cowboys. Dallas boasts one of the NFL's top defenses and is no stranger to signing former star players.

Leonard's run-stopping ability would be welcomed by Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and there is a need with Leighton Vander Esch out for the season. Leonard's former teammate Stephon Gilmore could also act as a recruiter as he's enjoying his first season in Dallas.

At 28, Leonard could see Dallas as a fresh start and would immediately be thrust into a defense with championship aspirations. Their scheme fits him well too, a sign they could be a frontrunner to grab his signature.