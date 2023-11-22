The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line and passing game showed some concerns in their win over the Kansas City Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles came back and beat the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 on Monday Night Football. Despite trailing 17-7 at the half, the Eagles held the Chiefs scoreless in the second half and went on to win the game. Philadelphia officially pulled off the Super Bowl revenge after losing to the Chiefs in the big game last season.

Still, the win was far from convincing. There's a good chance the Eagles might not have won if Marquez Valdes-Scantling didn't drop what could have been a game-winning touchdown for Kansas City. Even with the drop, it's understandable that the Eagles weren't going to blow the Chiefs out by any means. The Chiefs are a good team and both teams were the top seeds in their conferences heading into the game. However, this game showed there's plenty for the Eagles to improve upon. They may have the NFL's best record at 9-1, but at points they look far from invincible when they're playing.

Let's take a deeper look into a couple of concerns from this game and evaluate how much Philly should be worried about them going forward.

Eagles Passing Attack

The good news for the Eagles' passing offense in this game is that DeVonta Smith got involved again, going for 99 yards on six receptions. Smith has only had one 100-yard game and one other 99-yard game this season, so it was important to include him more. He was particularly effective on the 41-yard pass that led to the Eagles' game-winning touchdown rush.

Outside of Smith, no other receiver had over 10 yards and running back D'Andre Swift caught three passes for 31 yards. This included limiting A.J. Brown to just one reception for eight yards the whole night. After putting up six straight games with at least 125 receiving yards, Brown has been held to just 74 yards receiving the past two games. With either Smith or Brown seemingly uninvolved each week, it's hard for Philadelphia to establish a consistent attack with multiple weapons to throw to.

On top of that, Jalen Hurts was not very impressive in the win. Though the win somehow projected him to the top of the MVP odds, his stats were unimpressive as he went 14-22 for 150 yards and an interception while rushing for two touchdowns. Hardly MVP numbers. Jalen Hurts is still a good quarterback, but his play has been a bit shakier at points this season.

Overall, Hurts has completed 68.5% of his passes for 2,497 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's had some good games, but is more turnover prone and is unable to keep the offense consistent at all times. He deserves a bit of a break in this game going up against the Chiefs defense which ranks fourth in total yards and passing yards allowed. It will be interesting to watch how his game trends come the playoffs, but for now his inconsistency is something to keep an eye on.

Eagles Offensive Line

The Eagles offense line is known as one of the biggest and best position groups in all of football, but they were beat by the Chiefs multiple times in this game. Kansas City broke through and sacked Hurts five different times. Contrary to popular belief, their offensive line has also lacked some consistency at points. Right now, Hurts is tied for the sixth-most sacked quarterback in the NFL, being sacked a total of 27 times this year.

Again, part of the Chiefs' five sack game could very well have been the fact that they were facing a top defense with one of the best defensive coordinators in Steve Spagnolo. Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie each sacked Hurts twice while George Karlaftis added one as well. Overall, the Chiefs defense has sacked opposing quarterbacks 36 times, third-most in the league behind the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. This might have just been a bad matchup for the Eagles O-line.

All in all, the Eagles offense and passing game should hold against most opponents. They will simply be tested come the playoffs, when we'll find out if they'll rise to the occasion or not versus the best teams.