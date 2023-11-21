The Indianapolis Colts released linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Tuesday. The linebacker will look for a new team.

Shaquille Leonard was once a standout linebacker for the Colts, and one of the best of the league. Injuries over the last couple of seasons and a reduced role have culminated with his release this week. He wrote a statement thanking the Colts fans.

“Indy, I want to thank you for accepting me and my family with open arms,” Leonard's message says. “These past six years has been nothing but incredible! Through the good times and bad y'all stood by my side. I apologize for not bringing that trophy back to the 317. The energy in Lucas Oil has been nothing but amazing and I thank you for every memory. I'm thankful to play for such an amazing fan base. I love you guys and with the Colts nothing but the best! Maniac out ✊🏾”

It is an emotional goodbye for Leonard and the fans. Now, the Colts will have a new look at the linebacker position and Leonard will look for a new team.

Colts owner Jim Irsay also posted an emotional message to the fanbase after the news dropped.

“Colts Nation will always remember The Maniac's palpable energy on the field with each tackle, interception, punchout and fumble recovery,” Jim Irsay said on Twitter. “Off the field, he's a servant leader and assisted numerous families in both his hometown and the Indianapolis community. We're thankful for Shaq and the contributions he made to our organization. We wish him and his beautiful family the best moving forward.”

It will be worth monitoring where Leonard signs after his release.