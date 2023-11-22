Gus Bradley and Shane Steichen's decision shocked the NFL world and Shaquille Leonard despite his serviceable Patriots game.

It was once thought that Shane Steichen was just supposed to put Shaquille Leonard in the Indianapolis Colts' second unit. But, less than a day later, he was no longer on the squad due to Gus Bradley's decision. He still put up serviceable numbers when they faced off against the New England Patriots. So, what was the deal which caused him to be waived? Even he was puzzled by the move.

Shaquille Leonard was apparently told that he was just being placed as inactive on the Colts squad, per Kevin Bowen of 10.75 The Fan. The information was relayed to him by Gus Bradley after some speculations of being benched. But, that was not at all what the Shane Steichen-led staff did.

Now, Leonard hopes to move on from his time with the Colts and shine for other teams. The light was never too dim for him in the first place. He had two solo tackles and seven assisted ones when they went up against the Patriots. More than that, his veteran leadership is unlike any other in the league. The Pro Bowler's intangible has helped his teammates hold their heads up high despite having an even five-win and five-loss record.

Colts fans were confused by this move and it even served as a wakeup call for many when the decision was announced. But, there is nothing Leonard and the rest of the squad can do about it. Will he be able to get signed and get a shot at redemption come the postseason?