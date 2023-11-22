We look at the best teams to sign former All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard following his release from the Colts

Regardless of the sport, every year there seems to be at least one athlete who is released midseason for a variety of reasons. They then proceed to have an instant impact for another team, just in time for the postseason push. Shaquille Leonard could be that guy this year, following his release from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

The shocking roster move comes after the Colts- the team who selected him No. 36 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft- just got back to .500 with a win against the New England Patriots in Germany. Leonard was regarded as one of the best defensive players in the league until injuries ravaged his 2022-23 campaign and limited his snaps this season. The Colts clearly have no interest in waiting for a turnaround.

The star linebacker is owed approximately $6 million for the remainder of the year, which gives other teams little reason to claim him off waivers. Assuming everyone is fiscally responsible, Leonard becomes a highly-coveted free agent.

The potential for him to return to his dominant self, or even half of it, is going to compel multiple playoff contenders to wine and dine the 28-year-old. And they should.

There are not many organizations who have the luxury to pass on a talent with such a sterling resume, but it is our job to identify the best destinations for Shaquille Leonard. Let's get to work.

When all hope appears to be lost, you can either get creative and try to find a solution, or you can double down on what you know. For the Cleveland Browns, it is practical to take the second approach.

Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury is yet another gut-wrenching blow to a fan base that just defaults to nausea at this point. The possibility of a balanced offense or potent passing attack seems implausible with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker moving up in the quarterback depth chart, and 38-year-old Joe Flacco joining the practice squad. Therefore, it is time to go all the way in on this stout defense.

The Browns have surrendered the fewest total and passing yards while ranking sixth in least points per game allowed (18.0), but Leonard could make this top-tier unit downright terrifying if he regains his form. At 7-3, Cleveland must do everything in its power to secure its postseason slot, and ensure that is well-prepared for the spike in competition.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will know how to maximize Leonard's production, which includes 17 forced fumbles, 614 combined tackles, 15 sacks and 12 interceptions in 70 games. Furthermore, Anthony Walker Jr. is dealing with a hamstring injury he sustained in Sunday's win versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Adding the four-time All-Pro shores up the Browns' linebacker depth, at worst, and it gives them a possible big-game difference maker, at best.

Translation: signing Shaq Leonard is a no-brainer for general manager Andrew Berry.

Dallas Cowboys can help Shaquille Leonard get back on track

Obviously, the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year is inclined to join a competitive franchise who could be playing deep into January, but he will also want to be in a defensive scheme that can accentuate his high-energy brand of football. With defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and the Dallas Cowboys, he can potentially check off both of those crucial boxes.

He is already familiar with cornerback and former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore from their time together on the Colts last season. Although this is another team who is well-stocked on this side of the ball, Dallas should perpetually be in desperation mode after all of the postseason heartbreak it has suffered over the last decade.

Banking on a player who led the NFL in forced fumbles only two seasons ago hardly feels like a risky investment to make. Things have been clicking for Dak Prescott of late, but the Cowboys should still be targeting any available playmakers. Leonard's biggest gripe in Indy this year was his playing time. Quinn and head coach Mike McCarthy should find plenty of use for him in Dallas.

Pittsburgh Steelers

When news broke that Shaquille Leonard had officially been waived, legions of Pittsburgh Steelers fans likely started salivating in unison. Defense is synonymous with the Black and Gold, especially when their offense is so unbelievably feeble. Much like the Browns, the Steelers would be wise to maximize their biggest strength on the football field.

Kenny Pickett is among the most ineffective starting quarterbacks in the league. Firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada might not be enough to change that fact, at least not at this juncture of the season. But true to reputation, head coach Mike Tomlin is winning games with grit, intangibles and, of course, physicality.

Leonard perfectly fits that mold. Even with the Steelers bringing in Myles Jack and Blake Martinez, there is arguably no better landing spot for “The Maniac.” His ceiling is higher than both of those linebackers and there is a realistic chance he becomes a consistent force on the D-Line.

The Steelers are 6-4 and presently occupy the final AFC Wild Card spot. The schedule is favorable, but Leonard is the sweetener they might need to clinch their third playoff berth in four years. It would be borderline blasphemous for this organization not to target him.

Though, that might not be the best choice for Leonard. While we wait for his impending decision, the football world will continue to process this unexpected development.