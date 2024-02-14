Some people claimed to have known the Super Bowl Gatorade color before the game.

One of the reasons that the Super Bowl is so popular is because of the numerous prop bets that are available for the game. You can bet on just about anything for the Super Bowl. The coin toss is a very popular bet, and so is the color of the Gatorade that will be dumped on the winning coach. This year, Andy Reid got a late Gatorade shower, but it did happen. The color of the Gatorade was purple, and after how many people bet on it, people suspected that some insider info could've been leaked.

First of all, things were already getting fishy with the Gatorade prop before the game started. The odds for purple to be the color were the overwhelming favorite, which doesn't make any sense unless people had some info. Why else would one color be more likely than the other? Well, it turns out someone might have had some insider info.

Someone told me the Gatorade color tomorrow is purple… Are we locking 🔒 in? pic.twitter.com/ytWjPZx3ff — The Daily Hitman (@DailyHitman) February 10, 2024

This tweet has 613,000 views on Twitter. It makes sense now why so many people were betting purple. Seeing this tweet obviously didn't guarantee anything, but there was nothing out there like this for any other Gatorade color. A lot of people started putting their money down on purple, and the odds started to shift because of it.

“With novelty props like Gatorade bath, the trading team monitors both action on the prop and social media,” A BetMGM spokesperson said, according to an article from The New York Post. “If it appears the outcome may be known, the market will be shut down. This is similar to other prop markets, like a player’s next team.”

The prop wasn't shot down, however. Before the game, just about every sports book saw a big increase in bets for purple Gatorade. At first, it looked like there was going to be no Gatorade bath after all, but after a little bit of celebrating, Andy Reid got a shower, and the color was purple.

This prop is interesting because there are always going to be people that are working around the team that know what color Gatorade will be on the sidelines. There is always a chance that something like this happens, but this year's situation is certainly a unique one.