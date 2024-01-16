Stefon Diggs did what?!

The Buffalo Bills drank the Pittsburgh Steelers' milkshake Monday night. Meanwhile, wide receiver Stefon Diggs literally took a slurp of the visiting team's Gatorade. Diggs was caught on camera trying to load up on electrolytes on Pittsburgh's sidelines, and it looks as hilarious as it sounds.

Stefon Diggs really drinking the Steelers Gatorade 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nPuhILSt7O — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 15, 2024

That was just savagery on the part of Diggs, who had a decent outing versus the Steelers. Diggs finished the game with 52 receiving yards on seven catches and nine targets in a 31-17 victory. It was not a spectacular performance, but he still attracted enough attention downfield from the Steelers' defense to open things up for his teammates like tight end Dalton Kincaid, who led the Bills with 59 receiving yards to go with a touchdown on three catches and six targets. Meanwhile, Josh Allen went 21/30 for 203 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Stefon Diggs, Bills to play the Chiefs in the playoffs again

But the job is far from done for Diggs and the Bills, who now turn their attention to the AFC Divisional Round. Up next for them is another tough assignment, as they will be hosting Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. If the Bills are to surge past Kansas City, Diggs and Buffalo's attack will need more than just gallons of Gatorade. It can be remembered that the Bills and the Chiefs have faced each other in the playoffs three times over the last four seasons, with Kansas City coming away with a win in two of those matchups.