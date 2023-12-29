Clemson's Dabo Swinney was not ready for a Gatorade bath

Athletes and coaches usually keep their cool on camera, doing their best not to look flustered in a given situation. Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney could not contain his surprise, however, after being doused with a celebratory Gatorade bath.

The No. 22-ranked Tigers (9-4) earned a hard-fought, 38-35 victory in the Gator Bowl over the Kentucky Wildcats (7-6) Friday afternoon, following a late rushing touchdown by Phil Mafah. During the postgame interview, Swinney received a rude awakening, courtesy of one of college football's most enduring traditions.

Dabo wasn't ready for the bath 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mWNDkw0Q5O — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2023

With an animated reaction like that, the two-time national champion could seamlessly fill in for Steve Carell in the famous chest-waxing scene in “The 40-year-old Virgin.” It is perfectly understandable to dislike the ritual, but Swinney looked like he was going through it.

To be fair, he was likely preoccupied. Clemson underachieved this season, finishing in sixth place in the ACC standings. A loss to Kentucky in EverBank Stadium would have left fans utterly dejected. The team needed to end 2023 with an achievement.

Mafah, a junior running back, allowed the Tigers to do just that. Including the game-winner, he scored four touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. Fellow back Will Shipley had a meager day on the ground but impacted the contest as a returner on special teams. He suffered an injury and was carted off after bringing back a kickoff for 60 yards in the fourth quarter.

His teammates finished the job and completed a double-digit comeback. Despite showing some vulnerability against the Kentucky passing attack, the defense forced four turnovers that enabled Clemson football to win the Gator Bowl. It wasn't always pretty, but the program can go into 2024 with some confidence.

Perhaps this can be a forerunner to the Tigers having renewed success next year. Hopefully by then, Dabo Swinney will be a bit more prepared for the postgame festivities.