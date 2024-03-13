The Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots are among the teams interested in Calvin Ridley amid NFL free agency. The Patriots have been linked to Ridley as they look for receiving help, but the Jaguars are reportedly “optimistic” that he will re-sign with Jacksonville, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
“On Calvin Ridley, per sources: #Patriots are still holding out hope #Jaguars remain optimistic he will sign with Jacksonville,” Fowler wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
New England has to make some additions in order to compete in 2024. 2023 was a disappointing season for a Patriots team that typically expects to win.
In a sense, 2023 was disappointing for Jacksonville as well. They were hoping to take a big step forward but instead hovered around .500. Still, the Jaguars are confident that they can make a postseason run in 2024.
Re-signing Calvin Ridley, though would go a long way toward the Jaguars finding success next season.
Jaguars' offseason
Jacksonville has already been busy during the offseason. They clearly understand how important upgrading the roster is following their up-and-down '23 campaign.
Notably, the Jaguars agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with wide receiver Gabe Davis. Jacksonville has aspirations of making a serious run in 2024 and their additions will play a big role in that regard.
Some reports on Wednesday suggests that Ridley is not expected to re-sign with the Jaguars. Fowler's report obviously contrasts that narrative, though.
The thought behind the other reports is that since the Jaguars signed Davis, Ridley will end up elsewhere. But the Jaguars are probably open to re-signing Ridley as well given their aggressive mindset this offseason.
Of course, Ridley is drawing interest from other teams including the Patriots. This will be an interesting situation to follow as the offseason continues. We will continue to monitor and provide updates as they are made available.