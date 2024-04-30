Renowned Japanese Vocaloid and musical artist Hatsune Miku is coming to Magic: The Gathering via Secret Lair. The sensational Japanese artist recently dropped a music video of the song Harmonize by Manbo-P featuring herself. The music video also served as the announcement of the Hatsune Miku Secret Lair drop coming this May 2024.
Hatsune Miku Secret Lair Cards
Wizards of the Coast recently announced that the Hatsune Miku Secret Lair drop will feature six cards:
- Harmonize
- Inspiring Vantage
- Miku, Lost but Singing
- Miku's Spark
- Miku, the Renowned
- Shelter
Like many other Secret Lair drops, all Hatsune Miku cards will be reprints of existing spells in Magic: The Gathering. Having that in mind, here's a more in-depth look at each card.
Harmonize
Harmonize is a sorcery spell that allows its controller to draw three cards. The mana cost of this spell is two Forests and two colorless mana. The card's art features Hatsune Miku taking center stage in her concert.
Inspiring Vantage
Inspiring Vantage is a dual land that enters the battlefield tapped unless the controller has two or fewer other lands in play. The land produces either a Mountain or Plains type of mana.
The card's art perfectly depicts the name Inspiring Vantage. Hatsune Miku is once again at the center of her adoring fans while levitating on a moon and a bed of clouds. In the art, Miku has a good vantage point over her fans, who are all inspired simply by listening to their favorite artist.
Miku, Lost but Seeking
Miku, Lost but Seeking is a reskin version of Azusa, Lost but Seeking. For one Forest and two colorless mana, the controller can cast the Legendary Creature which allows them to play two additional lands on each of their turns.
Hatsune Miku plays the role of Azusa in the card's art. The musical artist is wearing a bright pink and gold robe while standing underneath a Cherry Blossom Tree.
Miku's Spark
Miku's Spark is a reskin of Chandra's Ignition. For two Mountains and three colorless mana, players can cast a sorcery spell that allows a creature they control to deal damage equal to its power to each other creature and each opponent.
Chandra's Ignition's original art mainly just features scattered flames, signaling the doom of the opponents. Miku's Spark reinterprets a similar concept but with her sporting a red and pink outfit matched with pink hair while having a fierce look in her eyes. Alongside her intimidatingly cute look is Miku casting sparks of electricity letting the board know that she's about to wipe out everyone.
Miku, the Renowned
Miku, the Renowned is a reskin of Feather, the Redeemed. For one Mountain and two Plains, players can cast this Legendary Creature with Flying.
Mku, the Renowned has a trigger ability wherein whenever the controller casts an instant or sorcery that targets a creature they control, they exile that card instead of putting it into their graveyard. If they do so, they can return the exiled card to their hand come the beginning of the next end step.
Hatsune Miku is wearing her signature outfit matched with what appears to be her version of Feather's armor.
Shelter
Shelter is an Instant spell that costs one Plains and one colorless mana to cast. Upon casting, the controller's target creature can gain protection from the color of their choice until the end of the turn. They can draw a card afterward.
In this card, the art simply shows Hatsune Miku and a melancholic outdoor setting. It's a recreation of Shelter's original design by Christopher Moeller.
Hatsune Miku Secret Lair Drop Price
The Hatsune Miku Secret Lair Drop will come in two variants, Non-Foil and Rainbow. The Non-Foil set will cost $29.99 while the Rainbow set will cost $39.99. Depending on a player's preference and which country they reside in, the cards will come in both English and Japanese.
