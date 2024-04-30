After coming up just short of the Women's World Championship on the previous edition of RAW, Liv Morgan had to watch on from the backstage area as Becky Lynch cut her first-ever promo with the Red Brand's women's championship, and needless to say, it didn't rub her the right way, as “The Man” effectively overlooked her in the pursuit of opening up the field to find a new number one contender.
“The Man has come around to Kansas City! Man, we’ve got some history together, don’t we? Yeah, yeah, lot of people say this is where ‘The Man' was born. Nearly six years ago, I stood up on those steps, face bloodied, and I let everyone know that this is my show now. And here I stand, your new Women’s World Champion, nearly six years later, and I’m still saying the same d**n thing. We are on Night 2 of the draft, and the times, they are a changing. And people are coming, people are going, we got a whole new division waiting in the wings. And it has taken me over two years to work back to holding a World Championship,” Becky Lynch announced as the crowd chanted, “You deserve it.”
“Thank you, thank you, I love you guys. But now that I am holding it, my instinct is to hold it tight, to never let it go. But championships, they aren’t meant for just holding, are they? They are meant for defending! So Kansas City, we gotta find ourselves a new number one contender. And I wanna fight the best, because you only get better by fighting the best.”
Having heard enough of Lynch's ramblings, Morgan emerged from the back and marched right down to the ring, letting her “Big Time” foe know that she still wants a shot at the biggest belt on her brand.
“Oh Becky, now, if you’re looking for a new number one contender, here I am. Now, the very last thing that I wanted coming out here was for you to hand me a title opportunity, but for some reason, I can’t help but to feel like you owe me one,” Liv Morgan declared. “Now hold on, hold on, the truth here is the only reason why you have that Women’s World Championship is because I did what you couldn’t do at WrestleMania, and that is take out Rhea Ripley. And this is the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, after all. And I think we both know that the endgame here was always going to be me. And so I won’t stop until I have everything that I want.”
With Morgan done, the babyface champion fired back, letting her know that she isn't owed anything, as her actions led to another Lynch run with the Red Brand's top title.
“Liv, you’re right. You are right, I would not be holding this if it wasn’t for what you did to Rhea Ripley,” Lynch aditted. “But the interesting thing is that you would be holding this if it wasn’t for what I did to you. Funny how that works, isn’t it?”
While Nia Jax then walked down to the ring and agreed to one final match with Morgan before leaving the brand for the new pastures of SmackDown, in the end, the “Irresistible Force's” insertion only helps her case, as after securing the win, Lynch met back up with the former SmackDown Women's Champion and officially granted her a Women's World Championship, which will happen at some point in the future. So, in the end, the revenge tour continues.
Liv Morgan swears nothing is going on with Dominik Mysterio.
Speaking of Liv Morgan's goings on on RAW, while becoming the Women's World Champion is one of her top priorities moving forward, she's also caused quite the stir online for her interactions with Dominik Mysterio while his Mami, Rhea Ripley, is away with an injury. Fortuntely, on Border Patrol, Morgan let it be known that this was simply a coincidence, as she isn't interested in Mysterio in that way.
“I did take his Mami away. Work has been a little bit awkward, and I just happened to run into him. We had a little moment of seeing. Not really much to say there,” Liv Morgan explained on Border Patrol. “I don't like the man. I definitely don't like his woman. I just wanted him to know, ‘Yes, I did that, and I'm still here.' The revenge tour doesn't stop until I win the women's championship.”
If Morgan and Mysterio only had one interaction with each other on RAW, that would be one thing, but when fans noticed the duo leaving a locker room mere seconds apart during Jey Uso's promo on Night 2 of the WWE Draft, well, that formed a pattern that the former SmackDown Women's Champion may have to address once more.
