Rumors suggest Seahawks and Falcons are highly interested in Mike Vrabel.

There are still seven head coaching vacancies around the league but interviews are picking up speed. After finally receiving his first interview with the Los Angeles Chargers, Mike Vrabel is beginning to garner interest from other clubs. Such as the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons.

Los Angeles interviewed Vrabel on Thursday. After booking that interview, both the Seahawks and Falcons aim to interview the former Tennessee Titans head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Former Titans' HC Mike Vrabel is interviewing today with the Los Angeles Chargers, as Tom Pelissero reported. The Falcons and Seahawks also are interested in talking and meeting with Vrabel, per sources.”

Tennessee departed from Mike Vrabel soon after the regular season ended. Many view Vrabel as a top candidate and he'll have plenty of teams wanting him to coach their franchises. As of now though, Jim Harbaugh is rumored to be the Chargers top candidate while Bill Belichick is in the mix for the Falcons job.

Additionally, it's not clear which candidate the Seahawks truly favor right now. But Mike Vrabel would be a great fit for Seattle. Overall, Vrabel fits the mold for what general manager John Schneider is looking for in a head coach, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

“Earlier this week, Seahawks general manager John Schneider spoke about the value of having experience as a head coach. This isn't a rebuild; Schneider wants someone who can hit the ground running. The job also comes with a lot of stress and there will be low moments mixed in with the joyous times. Schneider is looking for a coach who knows how to handle all of that while never getting too high or too low. Vrabel has been there and done that, so it's understandable he'd be added to Schneider's list of interviews.”

Look for Mike Vrabel's name to pop up around the rumor mill more often now that he's conducted an interview with the Chargers. More teams should be interested in at least talking with the former Titans' head coach.