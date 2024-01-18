Chargers will interview Mike Vrabel amid the ongoing Jim Harbaugh rumors.

The Los Angeles Chargers are closely linked with Jim Harbaugh right now, as many speculate he'll be the eventual head coaching hire. However, the franchise is still conducting interviews to weigh their options. As a result, LA will interview Mike Vrabel after being let go by the Tennessee Titans.

Reports indicate this is the first known interview for Vrabel, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Clearly, the Chargers are swinging for the fences for their next head coach.

“Former Titans coach Mike Vrabel is in LA today to interview for the Chargers head coaching job, per sources. It's the first known interview for Vrabel, 48, who was 54-45 with three playoff trips in six seasons with Tennessee.”

Los Angeles is in dire need to hire the right head coach. So, it makes sense why there's so much buzz with Jim Harbaugh. But Mike Vrabel would be a great hire as well. He's proven to be a solid head coach when the roster meets expectations. The Chargers would be smart to hire him if that's the decision they make.

Other eye-oppening candidates the franchise has spoken to, or plan to interview are Brian Callahan (Cincinnati Bengals OC) and Dan Quinn (Dallas Cowboys DC). The Chargers are in the running for one of the top candidates this offseason, as they'd love to acquire someone that can truly help Justin Herbert succeed.

We'll see how it plays out though. Mike Vrabel will surely receive more interviews in the coming days. Meanwhile, the Chargers will want to narrow down its search soon.