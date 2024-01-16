If the Eagles move on from Nick Sirianni, Mike Vrabel has emerged as a serious candidate for the HC job.

A year after making it to the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles have been quickly eliminated from the playoffs. Head coach Nick Sirianni has drawn the ire of plenty of Eagles fans and now finds himself squarely on the hot seat entering the offseason.

If the Eagles were to move on from Sirianni, Mike Vrabel has emerged as the favorite (-150) to replace him at head coach, via betonline.ag. Bill Belichick and Bobby Slowik (+400) are tied for second while Ben Johnson (+500) and Jim Harbaugh (+900) round out the top five.

Vrabel was recently let go from the Tennessee Titans after a six-year stint as their head coach. Tennessee went 54-45 under Vrabel. The Titans made the playoffs three times under Vrabel, winning the AFC South twice. They advanced to the AFC Championship Game in 2019, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But for all the success Vrabel and the Titans had, things have fallen off the rails over the past couple of seasons. Tennessee missed the playoffs back-to-back seasons with the team holding a 6-11 record in 2023. The Titans decided it was time for a change and relieved Vrabel of his duties.

His firing could end up being a good thing for the Eagles. Nick Sirianni holds a 34-17 record as head coach in Philadelphia. His team was Super Bowl contenders not too long ago. But with how Philly faltered in 2023, fans are already calling for a reset.

Mike Vrabel would be an admirable hire by the Eagles. While things didn't work out in Tennessee, the head coach still found success with the Titans. Sirianni has found success in Philadelphia as well, but it might not be enough for the Eagles.