Where is Caleb Williams headed?

Although there is perhaps a bit more question about it now than there was in previous months, former USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is still the presumptive favorite to go number one overall at the upcoming NFL Draft in April. Williams won a Heisman trophy during his first year at the helm in southern California before putting on another clinic this past season and then finally declaring for the draft at the conclusion of the campaign.

Right now, the current owner of the number one pick is the Chicago Bears, courtesy of a previous trade with the Carolina Panthers, who had the worst record in the NFL this past year. However, it seems that the Bears might have a number of potential suitors for the rights to that pick, including one surprise team in the AFC.

Reportedly, the Denver Broncos have an interest in trading up to acquire the first pick and select Caleb Williams; however, it's unlikely to happen due to the immense price tag that would come with trading up from number 12 all the way to number one, per Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda (via JPAFootball on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter).

It's easy to see why Williams' skillset might entice teams to be willing to part with a large number of assets in order to acquire his services. Williams boasts a unique combination of accuracy, arm strength, and overall speed, making him seemingly the perfect fit for the modern NFL quarterback archetype.