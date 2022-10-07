fbpx
NFL Twitter rags on Broncos and Colts after putrid Thursday Night Football performances

Imagine setting aside more than three hours of your life to watch a Thursday Night Football game and you never even see the ball cross the end zone for a touchdown. You end up watching three hours of “primetime football”, where teams just cycled through offensive possessions as if they were worth nothing. That’s exactly what the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts subjected their fans to.

How could a game that ended 12-9 in overtime be such a masterclass in how to suck during a game for both participating teams? The Broncos and the Colts game became titillating for all the wrong reasons. It was as if it was a contest as to which team could outdo the other in terms of putrid performances, and NFL Twitter was vocal in its disappointment behind what was such an interesting matchup on paper.

 

The Colts managed to grind out the ugly victory despite quarterback Matt Ryan’s two-interception, two-fumble, and six-sack performance, thanks to four field-goals from Chase McLaughlin. They entered the game without starting running back Jonathan Taylor due to ankle problems, and the Colts suffered mightily as a result.

Nonetheless, it was Russell Wilson’s terrible offensive display that will grab the headlines, and rightfully so. Armed with a $245 million extension after his trade to the Broncos this past offseason, he just hasn’t played to the level the Broncos expected out of him.

Wilson was sacked four times in addition to his two interceptions, and with a chance to win the game in overtime, Wilson couldn’t complete his pass to Courtland Sutton on 4th & 1. Thus, Wilson and Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett heard lots of criticisms from pundits on Twitter, especially after such a questionable decision with the game on the line.

The loss dropped the Broncos to a disappointing 2-3 start to the season, while the Colts improved to 2-2-1 after a grind-it-out triumph.

At the end of the day, everyone who watched the game couldn’t help but feel like a loser after having to put up with such eye-sores from the Broncos and the Colts on the field.

