NFL Twitter rags on Broncos and Colts after putrid Thursday Night Football performances

Imagine setting aside more than three hours of your life to watch a Thursday Night Football game and you never even see the ball cross the end zone for a touchdown. You end up watching three hours of “primetime football”, where teams just cycled through offensive possessions as if they were worth nothing. That’s exactly what the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts subjected their fans to.

How could a game that ended 12-9 in overtime be such a masterclass in how to suck during a game for both participating teams? The Broncos and the Colts game became titillating for all the wrong reasons. It was as if it was a contest as to which team could outdo the other in terms of putrid performances, and NFL Twitter was vocal in its disappointment behind what was such an interesting matchup on paper.

What is Amazon's return policy on Thursday night games? — Brice Cherry (@BriceCherry) October 7, 2022

The best thing about this mess is that we have finally found something on which we can all agree as a people. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 7, 2022

It was a tightly contested game. It’s too bad there had to be a winner. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 7, 2022

Don’t ever let anyone question your nfl fandom after that — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) October 7, 2022

The Colts managed to grind out the ugly victory despite quarterback Matt Ryan’s two-interception, two-fumble, and six-sack performance, thanks to four field-goals from Chase McLaughlin. They entered the game without starting running back Jonathan Taylor due to ankle problems, and the Colts suffered mightily as a result.

Nonetheless, it was Russell Wilson’s terrible offensive display that will grab the headlines, and rightfully so. Armed with a $245 million extension after his trade to the Broncos this past offseason, he just hasn’t played to the level the Broncos expected out of him.

Wilson was sacked four times in addition to his two interceptions, and with a chance to win the game in overtime, Wilson couldn’t complete his pass to Courtland Sutton on 4th & 1. Thus, Wilson and Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett heard lots of criticisms from pundits on Twitter, especially after such a questionable decision with the game on the line.

The loss dropped the Broncos to a disappointing 2-3 start to the season, while the Colts improved to 2-2-1 after a grind-it-out triumph.

https://twitter.com/ericsports/status/1578230342837686272?s=20&t=74OT25K42Po1WuCIxE5A4w

How many more Broncos prime time games do we have to do this year? — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) October 7, 2022

I never want to watch a Broncos game again. — Bootman (@TheFiggyFig) October 7, 2022

the Broncos paid $245,000,000 to Russell Wilson & then a rich conglomerate paid $4,650,000,000 to own the Broncos and then a richer man is paying $11,000,000,000 to broadcast them on TV for the next 11 years and all the rest of us watching this game are complicit — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 7, 2022

Russ pooped in the fridge and ate a whole wheel of cheese. Broncos fans left before OT. Hackett’s game management specialist used to be Tua’s concussion spotter. Matt Ryan gets credit for a comeback win. That’s the funniest NFL bet I’ve ever lost. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) October 7, 2022

At the end of the day, everyone who watched the game couldn’t help but feel like a loser after having to put up with such eye-sores from the Broncos and the Colts on the field.