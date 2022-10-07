fbpx
Broncos star Russell Wilson gets ultimate clowning on NFL Twitter over debacle vs. Colts

To say that Russell Wilson has left a lot to be desired from Denver Broncos fans thus far would be an understatement at this point. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback continued with his season-long slump on Thursday night as the Broncos took on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

Unsurprisingly, Wilson’s lackluster showing earned him an ultimate clowning on the mean streets of Twitter:

Thursday’s matchup against the Colts was Wilson’s fifth game with his new team, and as the above user pointed out, it didn’t look like he was in sync with the rest of the squad.

 

As expected, some fans just had to throw some Seattle Seahawks-related shade on the new Broncos quarterback:

For what it’s worth, the Seahawks are currently 2-2. It wouldn’t be an absurdity to say that at this point, Geno Smith, the man who replaced Wilson as Seattle’s new QB1, has had a better campaign than his predecessor thus far.

Fantasy owners who drafted Wilson on their squad also weren’t happy at all and they definitely let their feelings known:

You just have to feel for these guys, who much like the Broncos, also went all-in on Russell Wilson hoping that they would deliver them to glory this season.

That’s all just brutal. Russell Wilson hasn’t lived up to all the hype surrounding his summer move to Denver, and the keyboard warriors were very quick to let him know about it.

 

 

 

