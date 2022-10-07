To say that Russell Wilson has left a lot to be desired from Denver Broncos fans thus far would be an understatement at this point. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback continued with his season-long slump on Thursday night as the Broncos took on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

Unsurprisingly, Wilson’s lackluster showing earned him an ultimate clowning on the mean streets of Twitter:

does russell wilson practice? he looks like he’s never played for this team before. terrible at the line of scrimmage, no timing with receivers. this is what mailing it in looks like — frogman (@butts_wagner) October 7, 2022

Thursday’s matchup against the Colts was Wilson’s fifth game with his new team, and as the above user pointed out, it didn’t look like he was in sync with the rest of the squad.

I really wasn't planning on going into this season looking for schadenfreude about Russell Wilson. You know what changed my mind? That interview comment he made right before the season started about being "happy to not have to carry the whole team on his shoulders". — JJSea (@jjclose) October 7, 2022

Russell Wilson just threw an interception…then got injured trying to make the tackle — mereseadotes (@mereseadotes) October 7, 2022

As expected, some fans just had to throw some Seattle Seahawks-related shade on the new Broncos quarterback:

Geno Smith watching Russell Wilson not cook in the Broncos vs Colts stands: pic.twitter.com/Lrf0xAhiYn — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) October 7, 2022

Was Russell Wilson the one holding back the Seahawks offense and Pete Carroll actually knows how to get the most out of his QBs? — Kyle Seeley (@PresidentSeeley) October 7, 2022

For what it’s worth, the Seahawks are currently 2-2. It wouldn’t be an absurdity to say that at this point, Geno Smith, the man who replaced Wilson as Seattle’s new QB1, has had a better campaign than his predecessor thus far.

Fantasy owners who drafted Wilson on their squad also weren’t happy at all and they definitely let their feelings known:

I really thought I did something when I drafted Russell Wilson at the very end of my draft. Nope. — Nestor’s Apple 🍎 (@appleofnestor) October 7, 2022

Russell Wilson is my fantasy quarterback this week. That’s a wrap on a Thursday 😂😂😂 — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) October 7, 2022

You just have to feel for these guys, who much like the Broncos, also went all-in on Russell Wilson hoping that they would deliver them to glory this season.

That’s all just brutal. Russell Wilson hasn’t lived up to all the hype surrounding his summer move to Denver, and the keyboard warriors were very quick to let him know about it.