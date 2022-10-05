Colts star Jonathan Taylor’s official injury status for TNF vs. Broncos, revealed

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been dealing with an injury throughout the week and the team announced on Wednesday that they will not have him available for Thursday’s game against the Broncos. According to Adam Schefter, the Colts have ruled Taylor out for Thursday Night Football in Week 5 due to an ankle injury. Taylor sustained the injury during the Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans, during which he twisted his ankle while making a cut.

Colts ruled out Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night’s game in Denver. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2022

While Taylor had indicated that he expected to play on short rest in Week 5, it seems the Colts had other ideas. Rather than risk further aggravating the ankle injury, the Colts will leave Taylor on the sideline against the Broncos in order to let him rest up for Week 6.

“I definitely do plan to play, but if you can’t go you can’t go,” Taylor said earlier this week via ESPN. “That’s why you have to get as much treatment as you can.”

Despite his optimism, the injury will keep Taylor out of commission on Thursday, meaning his next chance to play will be Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in mid-October.

With Taylor unavailable, fantasy football owners will surely be disappointed. The Colts will likely make Nyheim Hines the featured running back on Thursday, while second-year RB and third-stringer Deon Jackson could also see increased opportunities.

This season, Jonathan Taylor has rushed 81 times for 328 yards. He’s scored just one rushing touchdown this season despite the lofty expectations surrounding the reigning rushing champ. During the Week 4 loss in which he suffered the ankle injury, Taylor rushed 20 times for 42 yards in what was a highly ineffective day for the 23-year-old.