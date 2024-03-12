Don't ask Nicolas Cage about National Treasure 3. The actor does not appear to want to collaborate with Disney again and recently shut down the chances of a third film happening.
Speaking to ScreenRant, Cage seemed tired of being asked about the dead franchise. “Here we go!” he began. “See, you're the one that brings these things up and they go out and they eclipse everything else.”
Even if he's tired of being asked about it, Cage bluntly shut down the chances of a third film.
“No, there is no National Treasure 3,” Cage revealed. “If you want to find treasure, don't look at Disney, okay? It's not there.”
The National Treasure franchise began in 2004 with the inaugural film. Jon Turteltaub directed the film, which made nearly $350 million at the box office. Three years later, a sequel, Book of Secrets, was released. The film made over $450 million worldwide at the box office.
Numbers like that would suggest another sequel is coming. However, over a decade later a third film hasn't been made. During that time, a spin-off series, Edge of History, was released on Disney+ with a whole new cast leading it. Harvey Keitel does appear as his character from the films, though.
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage is an acclaimed actor who won a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Leaving Las Vegas. He got his start acting in films like Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Peggy Sue Got Married, and Moonstruck.
He would go on to star in various films like Face/Off, Con Air, The Rock, Snake Eyes, City of Angels, and Bring Out the Dead. After going on a lengthy run of straight-to-DVD films, Cage has come back to his roots of dramatic acting with Pig.
Some of Cage's recent credits include Mandy, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Cage also starred in Renfield, The Retirement Plan, and Dream Scenario in 2023.