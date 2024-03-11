Taylor Swift will announce new acoustic songs to celebrate her Eras Tour film coming to Disney+.
In fact, she'll be doing this every day for the next four days, GMA reports.
GMA had a Play of the Day, where they shared a clip of the star talking about what to expect before the movie's streaming release. It's a great way to get fans stoked and ready for the big day when available.
Taylor Swift announces acoustic preview of Eras Tour on Disney+
In the clip, Swift says, “Good morning, America. Tune in every day this week to get an exclusive look at the acoustic songs from the Eras Tour, My Version. And don't miss the film when it drops on Disney+ this Thursday at 6 pm Pacific.”
Taylor Swift will announce a new acoustic song everyday for the next 4 days on GMA for her ‘Eras Tour’ film, coming to Disney+ on March 14th. pic.twitter.com/pM3YyxEjB4
— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 11, 2024
This will include four songs. The first one will be at GMA on Tuesday.
According to the Disney+ synopsis, “Experience the exclusive ‘(Taylor Version)' cut of the record-breaking phenomenon concert film Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, which contains four additional main show songs not shown in theaters and an acoustic collection after the credits featuring four unseen performances.”
The concert film has been a massive success. It was released in theaters on October 13, 2023, and has brought in $180M-plus domestically and $261M-plus worldwide.
Meanwhile, Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, just wrapped up attending Oscar after parties. However, TMZ reports that they were very low-key about it. They did not participate in the red carpet events or appear in the audience.
They did attend Madonna and Guy Oseary's Oscar exclusive after-party in the Hollywood Hills. No photography was allowed, so there weren't no photos of the famous couple floating around.
As noted, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will hit Disney+ on Thursday. Get ready, Swifties.