Nicolas Cage could soon find himself donning a Spider-Man mask, as well, to bring one of his popular animated character to live-action.

Nicolas Cage has previously spoken about his desire to pursue more TV projects, feeling he's told all the stories he has to tell for the movie screen. He may be looking to hit the ground running by bringing an animated Spider-Man character Cage voiced to live action for his own series right on Amazon Prime.

The character, in question, is none other than Spider-Man Noir, according to ComicBook.

Cage is rumored to be “in serious talks” about portraying the character for a live-action series by Sony Pictures Television as the second potential Spider-Man related series for Amazon Prime Video. The first series announced was Silk: Spider-Society, though the series is reportedly undergoing a massive creative retooling that saw the entire writers room reportedly let go.

The actor hasn't been shy in the past about his love for the character, either, and how it draws from the noir films that dominated cinemas in the 1940s and 1950s.

“I think that's a great character,” Cage previously said. “Spider-Man's the coolest superhero. And then you combine that with Cagney and Bogart and Edward G. Robinson, come on, it's a great character.”

It would not be a massive leap for Cage, either, due to his work voicing the character in the animated 2018 hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man Noir proved a massively popular character with moviegoers, due in no small part to Cage's performance as the Peter Parker who enjoyed egg creams and fought Nazis.

Spider-Man Noir has also proven to be a popular character on the comic book page since his introduction in 2009 as part of the Marvel Noir collection of miniseries. He has since gone on to appear in other major Spider-Man arcs, most notably 2014's Spider-Verse story, along with the 2010 video game Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions and the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man which ran from 2012 to 2017.