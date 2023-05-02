Novak Djokovic will be returning for the American events later this year.

Djokovic hasn’t competed at the US Open or any other American tournament since losing the 2021 US Open final as a result of COVID measures requiring international visitors to show proof of vaccination.

As it is well-documented by now, Djokovic refused to take the jab and would go on to miss last year’s tournament as a result. He had requested special permission to enter the United States earlier this year for the Sunshine Double — the Indian Wells and Miami Open — but was ultimately denied.

However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion received a big update when the U.S. Senate passed a bill late March ending COVID declarations as of May 11.

That didn’t officially give him the green light as travel restrictions were still not cleared, but it was a step in the right direction as U.S. agencies would eventually clamp down on COVID measures.

That is now the case as the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Administration announced Monday that vaccine requirements would no longer be needed for international visitors starting May 11.

“Today, we are announcing that the Administration will end the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travelers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the COVID-19 public health emergency ends,” The White House said in a statement.

This not only means Djokovic can play at the US Open this year, but also take part in the tournaments leading up to it such as the Cincinnati Masters among others.

The US Open takes place this year from August 28 to September 10.