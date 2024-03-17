Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had a night to remember on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers, and it was made extra special by tennis legend Novak Djokovic.
After leading the Warriors to the epic 128-121 win over the Lakers, Curry had an awesome exchange with Djokovic that led to an iconic swap. But since the 24-time Grand Slam champion doesn't have a jersey to give to Curry to do the usual jersey swap, he instead gave his racket to the GOAT shooter.
Both Curry and Djokovic autographed the items before exchanging their items. Here's a look at the incredible moment:
Steph Curry swapped a jersey for a racket with tennis legend Novak Djokovic 🔥
As if the night couldn't have been more memorable for Stephen Curry and the Warriors, it definitely got better with that exchange.
Austin Reaves' random jersey exchange
For what it's worth, though, it's not only Curry who had an awesome jersey swap moment after the contest. Lakers guard Austin Reaves himself went viral after his swap with MLB legend Albert Pujols.
The St. Louis Cardinals icon even had a heartwarming message for Reaves, though many can't help but ask why he wrote his career achievements in his jersey.
Albert Pujols and Austin Reaves with a jersey swap at the Lakers game tonight 🤝
Other fans also noted that it's the most random jersey swap ever, especially since Pujols could have probably done a jersey swap with LeBron James.
Stephen Curry, Warriors take down Lakers in bizarre game
While the game ended on a high note for Curry and the Warriors, it actually created some controversy. The closing stage of the game was marred with shot-clock malfunction and replay review issues, which made the final two minutes last for 23 minutes and 27 seconds.
There was a 16-minute delay during that span, which angered a lot of fans and even blamed Adam Silver for it. Many called it an embarrassing situation as they urge for a solution to avoid such moments in the future.
Regardless, the Warriors were able to get the job done as they look to improve their chances of making the playoffs. Curry finished with 31 points after being held scoreless in the first quarter. He also had six rebounds, five assists and two steals in the win.
Klay Thompson added 26 points on 5-of-10 shooting from deep off the bench, while Jonathan Kuminga had 23.
As for the Lakers, LeBron James dropped 40 points on top of eight rebounds and nine assists. However, they couldn't overcome the loss of Davis to injury early in the first half. They were ahead 36-30 when AD left the game, and the Warriors outscored them 98-85 after that.