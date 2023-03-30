Novak Djokovic is set to get the green light to compete in the US Open among other American tournaments.

Djokovic hasn’t stepped foot on American soil since losing the 2021 US Open final against Daniil Medvedev. As it is well-documented, the 22-time Grand Slam champion refused to take the jab and with COVID-19 measures from the United States requiring international visitors to show proof of vaccination, Djokovic has missed every American tournament since.

That changed on Wednesday as the Senate passed a bill ending COVID declarations put in place back in March 2020. The bill was cleared by the House of Representatives earlier this year and has now been sent to President Joe Biden who is expected to sign it.

Ultimately, this means U.S. agencies will clamp down on COVID measures and pave the way for Djokovic to take part in tournaments such as the US Open and Cincinnati Open.

In a recent interview with CNN, Novak Djokovic revealed he had no regrets about not taking the vaccine and missing a number of American tournaments as a result.

“I have no regrets,” Djokovic said. “I’ve learned through life that regrets only hold you back and basically make you live in the past. And I don’t want to do that.

“… It’s a pity that I wasn’t able to play in Indian Wells [and] Miami. I love those tournaments. I had plenty of success there. But at the same time, it is the conscious decision I made and I knew that there is always a possibility that I won’t go. And it is the current state or current situation that I hope will change for later this year.”

In that same interview, Djokovic mentioned his desire to play in the US Open this year.

“I really want to be playing there,” Djokovic added. “I actually had in 2021…one of the best moments I ever had with the New York crowd. And I’ve been fortunate to win that tournament three times.”

It looks like he will get his wish.