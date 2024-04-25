Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods has aspirations of making it big in the golf world, just like his father. Charlie is reportedly planning to attempt to qualify for the 2024 US Open via an 18-hole event on Thursday in Florida, according to Bob Harig of si.com.
Charlie is reportedly expected to tee off Thursday morning. 84 players are participating in the event and only five will qualify. There are a number of qualifying events in April and May, and Charlie is clearly trying to pursue playing in a big tournament.
Tiger Woods has won the US Open three times. Perhaps his father's success has added extra motivation to compete in this specific tournament for Charlie.
It should be noted that the younger Woods recently attempted to qualify for a PGA Tour event this year, but did not perform especially well at the event. Of course, at 15 years old, it is incredible that Charlie is already on the verge of potentially competing in PGA Tour events. Most golfers do not make their PGA Tour debuts until much later in their careers.
Learning from arguably the best golfer of all-time certainly does not hurt matters, though.
Charlie Woods' bright future in golf as Tiger Woods leads the way
At 48 years old, Tiger Woods is not the same golfer he once was. Much of that is because of various injures he has endured over the years. With that being said, Tiger still has no shortage of experience and as mentioned earlier, is arguably the greatest golfer ever.
His 82 PGA Tour wins are tied for the most of all-time. Tiger has five wins at The Masters, three wins at the US Open, three wins at The Open Championship, and four PGA Championship victories. He is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame as well.
In other words, Tiger is an absolute legend. This will lead to some pressure on Charlie Woods, but it should also help him in his development as long as he continues to pursue golf.
There are no shortage of young golfers who would love nothing more than to have Tiger Woods as their personal coach. Heck, there are plenty of golfers in general who would want to learn from Tiger. Charlie obviously has that advantage, something that will play a role moving forward.
At such a young age, there are no guarantees as to what Charlie's future in golf has in store. It is possible he will choose to pursue a different profession. At the moment, though, it certainly appears that Charlie is interested in following in Tiger's footsteps and becoming a professional golfer.
It will be intriguing to see how he performs at the US Open qualifier on Thursday.