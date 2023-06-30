The Denver Nuggets won their first championship in franchise history this past season, led by Nikola Jokic. Denver built the team on depth around Jokic co-star Jamal Murray, who have formed one of the best duos in the NBA and have a stellar supporting cast.

However, like every team, the Nuggets have needs ahead of free agency. One of their pivotal role players, Bruce Brown, will draw interest from many teams around the league. Unfortunately for Denver, rival teams can offer a bigger contract to Brown. The Nuggets are limited to offering Brown a deal worth $7.8 million per year. Other contenders like the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in signing Brown to the full mid-level exception, which starts at $12.4 million.

The Indiana Pacers have also emerged as a team interested in Brown and could offer him over $20 million a year. This will make it difficult for Denver to retain Brown unless he gives the Nuggets a major discount after winning the title.

Brown is set to meet with the Lakers, Pacers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks in free agency. While the Nuggets can hope Brown returns, they have to make other impactful signings to maintain title-worthy depth.

With that said, here are last-minute predictions for the Nuggets in 2023 NBA free agency.

Nuggets sign Darius Bazley

Denver will be looking to add more depth to their rotation. However, they don't have a ton of money to work with. Darius Bazley is an unrestricted free agent who the Nuggets could target. Bazley is a 6-foot-8 forward with a 7-foot wingspan. He is a solid defender and three-point shooter who Denver should pursue.

He averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 37.7 percent from three last season, splitting time between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns. The 23-year-old forward has the potential to be a three-and-D player. With the limited spending flexibility Denver has to work with in free agency, Bazley should be a top target.

Nuggets sign Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a great defensive guard who the Nuggets could target in free agency. Alexander-Walker made his mark in the postseason for the Minnesota Timberwolves, as he played excellent defense on cousin Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray.

Alexander-Walker's offense has been inconsistent in his career so far. He averaged 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season, shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from behind the arc.

If Denver loses Brown, his defense and production will need to be replaced. While Alexander-Walker isn't the same offensive player as Brown, he can provide great defense. The 24-year-old guard is a quality defender who shot efficiently from three this past season. The Nuggets would be wise to pursue Alexander-Walker in free agency.

Nuggets sign Jaxson Hayes

The center market is limited, but Denver needs a backup center behind Jokic. The Nuggets didn't play their backup centers much this season, as DeAndre Jordan and Thomas Bryant saw limited minutes across the 82-game grind before Michael Malone went small in the postseason, fortifying his team's bench lineups with Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green up front.

Jaxson Hayes is a young seven-footer who Denver could be interested in. Hayes didn't get many minutes for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, averaging five points and 2.8 rebounds in his 13 minutes per game. The former No. 8 overall pick has shown flashes of being a solid switch defender and finisher around the rim.

Hayes would be a cheap option, and the Nuggets could use some real size behind Jokic.