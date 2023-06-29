It appears ever likely the Los Angeles Lakers will miss out on adding a third star in free agency this summer. Adding Bruce Brown on the relative cheap, though, would be quite the consolation prize for the purple-and-gold.

The Lakers are “increasingly confident” about their chances of bringing in Brown with the non-taxpayer’s mid-level exception, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“The Lakers are increasingly confident they can sign Nuggets free-agent wing Bruce Brown Jr. for the non-taxpayer midlevel exception starting at a projected $12.4 million, multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Athletic.”

Los Angeles’ easiest means of opening up the non-taxpayer’s mid-level exception to use in free agency is declining team options for seldom-used reserves Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba, the deadline for which is Thursday. The Lakers could even sign Brown at that price and ultimately retain both restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, as well as unrestricted free agent D’Angelo Russell.

However, prior reporting from league insider Marc Stein poured cold water on Los Angeles’ hopes of signing Brown, noting the versatile guard is likely to receive competing offers from teams with cap space worth more than the mid-level. If he ultimately leaves the defending-champion Denver Nuggets for a bigger payday, would Brown really do it by taking a smaller discount with the Lakers?

Free agency tips off on Friday at 3:00 p.m. (PT). Denver, Los Angeles and other teams interested in Brown will know his plans soon enough.