Bruce Brown is finding his name swirl around rumors in regards to NBA free agency. With free agency officially starting on Friday, Brown is set to meet with four teams, and none of them are the Los Angeles Lakers, reports The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

“At the outset of free agency, SF Bruce Brown will meet with the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.”

It is only the first day of NBA free agency, so the rumors linking Bruce Brown to the Lakers cannot be ignored yet. However, it is telling that he is going to meet with at least four organizations and none of them are Los Angeles.

Given the interest both sides have shown in a return, there is definitely still room for Brown to return to the Denver Nuggets. However, his free agency market seems expansive, so it is certainly prudent for him to entertain offers from as many teams as possible.

The size of Brown's market is no surprise after the display he put on in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. He was arguably the third most important player for the Nuggets outside of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, and proved pivotal in Denver securing an NBA Finals ring for the first time in franchise history.

Rumors of the Lakers interest in Bruce Brown have been surfacing for a few days now, so although there is no visit reported for Friday, expect Brown to end up in Los Angeles at some point during NBA free agency. If the Lakers are able to land him to a contract, he would be a massive boost to their NBA Finals chances next season.