The Phoenix Suns fully guaranteed point guard Cameron Payne's $6,500,000 contract Thursday, according to AZCentral's Duane Rankin.

Payne is entering the final year of a three-year, $19 million contract he signed after the 2020-21 season. He has been the Suns' backup point guard in the last two seasons and has a chance to compete for a starting spot in a lineup featuring Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton, Phoenix coach Frank Vogel said Thursday at Beal's introductory press conference with the team.

“We want to play with pace, so we're going to have a multiple ball-handler attack in most possessions,” Vogel said. “…Cam Payne will be in the mix.”

The Suns reportedly did not extend a qualifying offer to Darius Bazley Thursday. Phoenix still has his bird rights but he will be an unrestricted free agent.

Phoenix has to fill out its roster in free agency. The Suns owe Booker, Beal, Durant and Ayton close to $163 million combined, according to Spotrac. The projected first tax apron is at $172 million and the projected second tax apron is at $182.5 million.

The Suns will have to fill the rest of their roster with minimum contracts. Phoenix has been linked to Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe, who was Durant's teammate with the Brooklyn Nets this season before he was traded in February. The Suns could also target Keita Bates-Diop, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's John Gambadoro.

Vogel said Thursday he is comfortable if the Suns start Beal and Booker in the backcourt. Payne could also factor in, or the Suns could choose to have a bigger player and not have a true point guard.