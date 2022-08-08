Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland figured in a rather heated exchange with Brandon Goodwin that eventually became physical.

While we’re not sure with the details–what happened leading to the event and what has been said between the two–what was clear is that Goodwin threw a punch at Hyland during a Pro Am game in Atlanta. Fortunately, things did not escalate further as the two were quickly separated by the official and their teammates.

It is interesting to note, however, that Goodwin once played for the Nuggets. After going undrafted in 2018, he suit up for Denver as a two-way player where he appeared in 16 games and averaged 1.4 points in 3.6 minutes per night.

Former Nugget Brandon Goodwin threw a punch at Bones Hyland at a Pro-Am today in Atlanta.pic.twitter.com/De6luqktqj — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) August 8, 2022

The fight certainly put some ugly dent on what has been a great offseason for Bones Hyland so far. The good thing is it didn’t cause further problems for the Nuggets youngster and it seems to have been resolved.

For those unaware, Hyland has been working hard on his game this offseason, even recently erupting for 62 points in the Brunson League. His team scored 79 points in the contest, meaning he basically made nearly 80 percent of his team’s score. But hey, that’s what NBA players do!

Denver will have higher expectations for Hyland come the 2022-23 season after his rather impressive rookie year. While he could see a decreased role offensively with both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. coming back, there are surely other ways he can help the Nuggets as they attempt to compete for a championship.