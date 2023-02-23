Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray missed the final six games before the All-Star break due to a knee injury. The Nuggets fared surprisingly well without their second-best player, as they finished with a 4-2 record during this span with wins over the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks. Still, when the Nuggets visit the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to play Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, every Nuggets fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Cavs?

Jamal Murray injury status vs. Cavs

The Nuggets have Murray listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown with right knee inflammation, per a tweet from Nuggets reporter Katy Winge. Star forward Aaron Gordon (left rib contusion) and Zeke Nnaji (right shoulder sprain) will both sit out for Denver.

Murray, 26, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He’s averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks across 45 appearances this season (all starts).

Murray is passing the ball at a high level in 2022-23, at least by his standards — his current 5.8 assists average is the best of his pro career by a wide margin.

The Nuggets will have to be on their game to beat the Cavaliers on Thursday, with or without Murray in the lineup. After all, the Cavaliers own the second-best home record in the Eastern Conference at 25-6, behind only the Milwaukee Bucks. But with regard to the question, Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Cavs, the answer is maybe.