To say that the Denver Nuggets will be entering Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves a tad shorthanded will be a major understatement. This is after the team released their final injury update right before the game tips off. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, among others, have both been included on the list, and Nuggets fans aren’t going to like this one bit.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray injury updates vs. Timberwolves

The Nuggets are resting their stars on the second night of a back-to-back set. Nikola Jokic is a late scratch with left hamstring tightness. Likewise, Murray is also going to be sidelined as part of his left knee injury management.

That’s not all she wrote for Denver, though. Aaron Gordon has also been ruled out due to a left ankle sprain. Joining him on the injury report is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is also going to sit out because of a right ankle sprain that he suffered on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks.

These unexpected developments are going to leave Michael Porter Jr. as the lone starter available for Sunday night, and he’s definitely going to be a busy man. Bones Hyland, who has been linked to a move away from Denver ahead of the NBA trade deadline, will also have a chance to shine against Minnesota.

Speaking of the Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert has once again popped up on the injury report as questionable with a sore right groin. Kyle Anderson (bask spasms) and Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) are both also questionable to play. Karl-Anthony Towns is still out with a lengthy injury, while Austin Rivers won’t be available as he serves his league-mandated suspension.