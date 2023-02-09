Jamal Murray has now missed two straight games for the Denver Nuggets after sitting out Tuesday’s massive blowout win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also missed Denver’s game before that one — an embarrassing 30-point loss against the Wolves — with a right knee injury. Right now, the 25-year-old is in danger of watching from the sidelines again when the Nuggets take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

Murray has again popped up on the injury report for the Nuggets ahead of the Magic matchup. He is currently questionable to play due to inflammation in his right knee. It is worth noting that this is the same injury that has kept him out for the last two games.

The silver lining here for Nuggets fans is that this is NOT the same surgically-repaired knee that kept Murray out for the entirety of the 2021-22 season. It also doesn’t sound like there’s any structural damage on his right knee, so he should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later. Murray’s next chance to play will be Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Zeke Nnaji is also doubtful to play against the Magic with a right shoulder sprain.

The Magic, on the other hand, will be without Mo Bamba as he serves his league-mandated suspension. Gary Harris is questionable with soreness in his right adductor, but other than that, Orlando has a pretty healthy squad at the moment. They will need to be at their best on Thursday if they hope to stand a chance against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets — without or without Jamal Murray in the mix.