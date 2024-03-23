The Denver Nuggets are on a race for that No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings and they will head out west to continue their quest when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers in this Saturday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nuggets-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
As the Denver Nuggets prepare to face the Portland Trail Blazers this Saturday, the matchup presents a tale of contrasting fortunes. The Nuggets, boasting one of the top records in the league, are perched atop the Northwest Division, showcasing a formidable blend of offense and defense. Denver's depth and Jokic's leadership make them favorites, but the Blazers' potential for upset, especially with players like Ayton who can dominate the paint, adds an intriguing element to this divisional clash. The Nuggets hope to keep the Trail Blazers on their heels in this road contest as they continue their road toward a potential championship repeat.
Portland Trail Blazers are set to face the Denver Nuggets this Saturday, in what promises to be a challenging matchup for the home team. The Blazers are in a rebuilding phase, heavily relying on Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton to lead the charge. Despite the Blazers' struggles, they aim to leverage their young talent against the Nuggets' depth. However, Denver's balanced attack and Jokic's dominance might prove too much for Portland's defense. But it will be the Trail Blazers will look to do the unthinkable and take down the juggernaut that is the Denver Nuggets when they play host on Saturday night.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nuggets-Trail Blazers Odds
Denver Nuggets: -13 (-106)
Moneyline: -950
Portland Trail Blazers: +13 (-114)
Moneyline: +640
Over: 212 (-108)
Under: 212 (-112)
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers
Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT
TV: Altitude, Root Sports Northwest, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
In the impending match-up between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers, it’s looking like a road game win for the Nuggets given a few factors that are in their favor. For starters, Denver has had a strong performance this season with an impressive record having them sit just behind the conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder. This starkly contrasts with Portland’s struggle as they find themselves dead last in the very same conference.
The offensive power of the Nuggets is a critical advantage. Led by Nikola Jokic who averages an astounding 26.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game, Denver's offense is multifaceted and difficult to counteract. Jokic’s ability to dominate both inside and outside will be a nightmare to guard for Portland who has struggled on defense throughout the season.
Additionally, Denver surpasses Portland when it comes to depth and versatility. Players such as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr have consistently contributed which prevents Nuggets from putting all of their eggs in one basket with just Jokic. On the other hand, this is something that Portland lacks as shown through their reliance on Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton for scoring and rebounding.
Defensively, the Nuggets also hold an upper hand over Portland with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Peyton Watson making significant contributions with steals and blocks. This defensive play will disrupt Portland's offensive flow who have been struggling to find consistent scoring options beyond Simons and Ayton all season.
Having won six of their last ten games shows that the Nuggets are playoff-ready and can get wins on away games while also proving difficult for top-tier teams to compete against them. In contrast, however, the Trail Blazers have been inconsistent which poses trouble when going up against stronger teams..
Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Denver Nuggets this Saturday night at home. The odds aren’t in their favor, but there are some interesting reasons to believe the Blazers could win. Though the Nuggets are a tough team to beat, they’re not impossible to conquer, especially when playing away from Denver. The Blazers have had a few fantastic moments this season, particularly in games where they’ve rallied around their best players.
One main thing that is crucial for them is that their best players play well and shine through in this game. Anfernee Simons leads the team in points and assists. So if he has one of his signature games where he takes over with his scoring and playmaking ability, it could be enough to push them over. Deandre Ayton has been a consistent problem down low as well, so if he can keep doing his thing it could cause havoc on the Nuggets' interior game.
Playing at home is also an advantage for Portland – their fans can really give them a boost. As we have seen this season, the crowd at Moda Center has helped lead to upsets before; and another upset against the Nuggets doesn’t seem completely out of reach. Denver has had trouble on the road as well, so if Simons and company can capitalize on any complacency or fatigue from their opponents it could help dictate how things go all night.
Even though they might not be favored to win according to most books… they still do have some advantages going into Saturday night’s duel against Denver, between a few standout performances from key players like Anfernee Simons or Deandre Ayton, the advantage of playing at home in front of their own fans’ energy, and keeping things close with these Nuggets in recent memory. there’s no telling what could happen.
Final Nuggets-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick
The Denver Nuggets are surging toward the No. 1 seed yet again in the NBA playoffs and the chance to make it to back-to-back championships to do that they have to get through the lowly Portland Trail Blazers which honestly shouldn't be too hard of a task. As long there aren't some unforeseen things that happen throughout this contest, we can expect Jokic and company to do their thing on the road against the Trail Blazers, covering the spread, and going over the total in the last game on this Saturday night slate.
Final Nuggets-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -13 (-114), Over 212 (-108)