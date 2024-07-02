Connections on the New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on July 2, 2024.

NYT Connections Hints – July 2, 2024

Connections categories are color-coded by category: yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on July 2, 2024 to save some of your attempts.

Red Herring Warning: None for today.

Yellow Category: The words in this category mean the same thing: an action that people or animals do, usually to prepare for winter.

Green Category: This might be in the Green Category, but people who haven’t meddled enough in finances would argue that it should be marked as a more difficult category.

Blue Category: The words in this category do not share the same meaning or any spelling-related ones. Instead, they’re more identical in their roots.

Purple Category: The likenesses from all of these words appear when the same word is appended after them to form two-word terms. Even the two-word terms they form are nowhere close to each other apart from sharing the same second word.

NYT Connections Answers Today – July 2, 2024

Yellow Category: Pack (Away) for Future Use

Squirrel, Stath, Store, Stow

Green Category: Adjectives for Assets

Fixed, Frozen, Liquid, Toxic

Blue Category: Latin Words

Caveat, Ergo, Quid, Vox

Purple Category: ___ Game

Arcade, Blame, Numbers, Squid

The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty. In order, the difficulty rises from Yellow, Green, Blue, to Purple. You get four mistakes, and each puzzle only has one solution. Red herrings are common, so make sure you think your answer through.

Connections is the NY Times’ many microgames, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.

The puzzles are written by NY Times associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu who also makes the Crossword on the same site.

