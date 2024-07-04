The Las Vegas Aces are one of the best teams in the WNBA. In fact, they are on a path similar to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL — they want to win a championship for the third year in a row. That is looking like a serious possibility for the Aces as Kelsey Plum and A'ja Wilson continue to play like some of the W's best players. Plum has an extremely high opinion of her teammate A'ja Wilson.

Plum gushed about her teammate in a press conference following the Aces 88-69 victory against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night.

“Just another night at the office,” Plum said. “We take it for granted but we're watching one of the greatest players of all time in front of our eyes,” referring to Wilson.

She explained that it is routine to see A'ja Wilson put up 28 points per game and it is no big deal. That alone goes to show how great of a player she is. Excellence is expected from her.

Kelsey Plum went on to suggest that A'ja Wilson should be the “unanimous” WNBA MVP.

“I understand there's a difference between between MVP and unanimous, just saying,” Plum concluded.

A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum led the way in Tuesday night's decisive victory. Plum put up a season-high 34 points and Wilson came in just shy of a double-double with 28 points and 9 rebounds. The pair accounted for 62 points, just seven shy of the entire Fever team's points in the game.

Aces star A'ja Wilson reveals how Las Vegas destroyed the Indiana Fever on Tuesday Night

A'ja Wilson and other members of the Las Vegas Aces revealed how they were able to dominate the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night.

“We made them uncomfortable,” Aces superstar A’ja Wilson said in the post-game conference. “Nobody likes to be uncomfortable, especially on the court.”

This is especially true of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. The rookie sensation has visibly struggled against tenacious defenders thus far in her WNBA career. She put up 13 points and 11 assists against the Aces. However, she struggled in the first 20 minutes of the game, going one of seven from the floor, including a zero for four run from three-point range.

Kelsey Plum added that the home fans also contributed to the victory.

“We have tremendous fans, it was an amazing environment and I’m grateful that we got the win,” Kelsey Plum said in the Aces vs. Fever post-game conference.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon clearly has her team locked in as they pursue yet another WNBA championship.

“It’s just been a more focused, purposeful, attention to detail,” Hammon said during the post-game conference. “I’m not giving them anything we haven’t done before, it’s not different verbiage, it’s just a matter of buckling down.”

The Aces are ranked fifth in the WNBA and rising up the leaderboard. They are on a five-game winning streak and are just two games back in the Western Conference.

They face the Washington Mystics tonight at 10PM ET.