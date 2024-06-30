Connections on the New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on June 30, 2024.

NYT Connections Hints – June 30, 2024

Connections categories are color-coded by category: yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on June 30, 2024 to save some of your attempts.

Red Herring Warning: None that stand out, but there are some categories wherein more than four words fit.

Yellow Category: Your grandparents, or any wise person, really, have a lot of these in store for when you have conversations with them.

Green Category: Organizing a barbecue? You’re going to need at least one of these to get the grill going.

Blue Category: For the second day in a row, botanical experts and enthusiasts gain an edge in Connections.

Purple Category: The words in this category all go together to be something that you can find in your bathroom. It seems to be missing the most important (and biggest) part, though.

NYT Connections Answers Today – June 30, 2024

Yellow Category: Old Saying

Adage, Chestnut, Maxim, Saw

Green Category: Grill Fuel Sources

Charcoal, Electric, Gas, Wood

Blue Category: Trees

Ash, Cherry, Ebony, Gum

Purple Category: Hot Tub Components

Filter, Heater, Jet, Pump

The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty. In order, the difficulty rises from Yellow, Green, Blue, to Purple. You get four mistakes, and each puzzle only has one solution. Red herrings are common, so make sure you think your answer through.

Connections is the NY Times’ many microgames, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.

All of the puzzles above are available for free daily, but NY Times provides subscribers with unlimited access and more puzzles, including the big crossword. The Crossword was first launched in 1942, and its (free) mini iteration Mini Crossword was launched in 2014. This was followed by several other games until they launched the global sensation Worlds in early 2022. “We strive to offer puzzles for all skill levels that everyone can enjoy playing every day” is written on the New York Times Games page.

Recently, the New York Times celebrated the first anniversary of Connections. It was initially launched on June 12, 2023. This past year, 55.2 million people finished a Connections puzzle flawlessly. NY Times also revealed the most common time for players: 9:00 AM.

They also unveiled the most difficult puzzles so far in the microgame’s one-year run. The one that took the cake was October 12, 2023 and found over 80% of players stumped, unable to complete the puzzle.

The puzzles are written by NY Times associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu who also makes the Crossword on the same site.

