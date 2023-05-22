Seth Towns, who graduated in 2016 and was a member of Ohio State basketball for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, has committed to Howard University for his eighth year in college.

Yes, the story is crazy.

Seth Towns is committing to Howard for his EIGHTH year at the college level. He will be 26 at the start of the season 😳 pic.twitter.com/HOSINqKcwW — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 21, 2023

Ohio State transfer Seth Towns has committed to Howard for his EIGHTH year of College Basketball. Towns has been in college since 2016 and earned 2 degrees. 2016-17: Harvard

2017-18: Harvard

2018-19: Harvard (RS)

2019-20: Harvard (RS)

2020-21: Ohio State

2021-22: Ohio State… pic.twitter.com/nyhjiNBrKy — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) May 21, 2023

Towns began his career at Harvard in 2016. He started 20 games that season and averaged 12.3 points, which ranked second on the team, and 4.4 rebounds.

The following season, Towns was named Ivy League Player of the Year and an AP All-American honorable mention. He averaged 16.0 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Crimson, who lost in the Ivy League Tournament championship.

However, Towns missed the next two seasons due to injury. He transferred to Ohio State basketball for the 2020-21 season, when he looked to get back on track.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game for Ohio State. But in the following offseason, he had back surgery and was eventually shut down in February 2022.

It was announced in Sept. 2022 Towns would not play for the Buckeyes.

However, Towns has one season of eligibility remaining due to a medical waiver, as well as his redshirt season and the 2020-21 COVID-affected season, which granted all players one extra season.

It is very unfortunate Towns, who was a three-star prospect in the 2016 class, did not get more time on the court. He was very talented at Harvard and seemed to be primed for a bigger stage if he built on his season as Ivy League Player of the Year.

None of that is his fault. Towns now has an opportunity to shine for Howard, which was the MEAC tournament champion last season and played in the NCAA Tournament.