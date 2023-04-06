Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team missed the NCAA Tournament, although they sure made things interesting in the Big Ten Tournament. Now, the Buckeyes are adding talent to their team, and it begins with a massive addition from another Big Ten program. Minnesota transfer Jamison Battle has committed to Ohio State, per Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

‘Minnesota transfer Jamison Battle announced his commitment to Ohio State. Averaged 12.4 points this season and 17.5 points last season. Spent the first two seasons of his career at George Washington. Will add some needed perimeter pop to the Buckeyes.’

Jamison Battle was one of the better players in the portal, and this isn’t the first time he has been there, either. Battle played two seasons at George Washington before going to Minnesota, and now he finds another new home in Columbus.

Minnesota finished last in the Big Ten by a wide margin with a 9-22 overall record and a 2-17 mark in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes finished just one spot ahead of Minnesota, but adding Battle is a massive get for them.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jamison Battle was the second-highest scorer for Minnesota with 12.4 PPG and he scored 11 points against the Buckeyes in the victory in January.

Battle scored 20 points against Rutgers and 31 against Illinois, so the talent is there, and Ohio State is hoping he can provide the offense with a much-needed spark in hopes of making another NCAA Tournament appearance.

The college basketball transfer portal continues to swirl at a rapid rate after the conclusion of March Madness.