The college basketball world is still awaiting news on where LeBron James' son Bronny might end up, and a new potential destination has emerged according to a prominent sportsbook. The school rumored to be the favorite for James' famous son plays in the Atlantic 10 Conference, but is not considered to be a household name by any stretch of the imagination. That school is Duquesne University, a school that has made the Final Four just once in its long, storied history.
The news came on a day when NBA analyst Paul Pierce shared a bonkers LeBron James trade scenario with a Bronny James slant to it. The scenario is being discussed along with Bronny's potential future in the NBA, which many people seem to believe is brighter than his college basketball future.
As fate would have it, the Dukes of the A-10 are an even more likely destination than home state Big Ten team Ohio State basketball, a potential sports future that has shocked many onlookers.
Bronny James to Play For the Dukes?
Duqeuesne began playing college basketball in the year 1914 but has just six conference championships and one Final Four appearance to its name.
The Dukes are currently listed with +200 odds on the website BetOnline to acquire the son of the NBA's All-Time leading scorer, ‘King' James, who most recently played for USC basketball this season. The Dukes finished 10-8 in the Atlantic 10 last season with a 25-12 overall record and now appear to have their sights set on LeBron James' famous son.
Other teams listed are Ohio State basketball with +300 odds and Oregon basketball with +400 odds. Bringing up the rear is Kentucky basketball at +3300 odds and Kansas basketball with +3300 odds.
Ohio State and Oregon's Recent Past
Ohio State basketball finished with a 22-14 record last season, 9-11 in the Big Ten, during a season in which head coach Chris Holtmann was fired for his team's underwhelming league performance. The Oregon basketball team finished with a record of 24-12 with a 12-8 mark in conference play. Both Ohio State basketball and Oregon basketball are known as programs with high level donor support for attracting players.
The Dukes are a surprise choice for the top spot considering that the prevailing thought is Bronny James will command high figures in NIL opportunities, although the flipside of the coin is that Bronny James is already famous enough to score major national endorsement deals regardless of what school he chooses to attend and play college basketball with in the coming years.
Bronny James averaged 4.8 points per game and shot just under 37 percent from the field last season. The 6-foot-4, 210 pound Cleveland, Ohio native declared for both the NBA Draft and the transfer portal recently.