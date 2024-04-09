Coach Ryan Day had a lot of work to do in the offseason. After falling short of the College Football Playoff and not having the best record in the Big Ten Conference, a lot of the Buckeyes fans were disheartened. Granted, they still notched 11 total wins. But, there were a lot of other squads that were clearly better than them. This was despite the squad having a guy like Marvin Harrison Jr. The Buckeyes have a chance to make a big splash to recuperate their lost departures through the NCAA Transfer Portal. However, it looks like they also have to lose Dallan Hayden.
Leaving the Buckeyes for better opportunities
Ohio State will have to scour new talent such that they are able to replace their redshirt sophomore running back. Dallan Hayden has informed the Ryan Day-led squad that he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, per Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports. A lot of programs may want to get his expertise because he has constantly been a good presence for the Buckeyes' rushing game when the coaching staff decides to field him.
Throughout three games in Ohio State's 2023 Big Ten conference campaign, Dallan Hayden played three games. Ryan Day entrusted him with 19 rushing attempts and he surely delivered. The elite rusher racked in an average of 5.8 rushing yards per attempt. He also clocked in a total of 110 rushing yards for the season. Moreover, his lethality in the end zone was held back. In 2022, he managed to score six points for the Buckeyes six times. But, that production went down to one touchdown in the past season. That number could have been higher had he been able to play more games.
More than the production he brings to the team that reels him in the NCAA Transfer Portal, he also has an amazing support system. His father is Tennessee Volunteers great and NFL running back Aaron Hayden. Surely, he is pushed to his absolute limit every time such that he would be able to join the small club of second-generation players in the league.
When asked about how his offseason work has been going, Dallan Hayden had a very simple response.
“I know what I had to work on and I focused on that the whole offseason. I feel like I'm doing better in those areas. So I'm very comfortable,” he declared.
Ohio State's offseason so far
After Jim Harbaugh left Michigan, Ohio State has the best opportunity to reign over the Big Ten Conference in the coming season. Coach Ryan Day saw this opportunity and immediately got to work. He got a lot of players and it looks like the Buckeyes will be stacked and ready to make a College Football Playoff run.
This squad acquired stronger wide receivers in Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham. Will Kacmarek will also be joining Ohio State at tight end. Will Howard might be the squad's top option for quarterback and Quinshon Judkins could also make a case to start over TreVeyon Henderson.