The Ohio State football program is coming off an impressive 2023-24 campaign. The Buckeyes finished second in the Big Ten East standings. Nevertheless, the team is bolstering its coaching staff. Ohio State has made a decisive move on former Oregon football assistant coach Carlos Locklyn.
Locklyn and the Ohio State football program have agreed to a two-year deal that lands him as the team's next running backs coach, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports. The experienced coach has played instrumental roles in the success of various programs.
Carlos Locklyn joined the Oregon football program in January of 2022 as an RBs coach after helping produce one of the top offenses in the country at Western Kentucky, per insight from his former team bio. He also coached running backs in Bowling Green, Kentucky after spending four years in off-field roles at Memphis and Florida State.
Under Locklyn's offensive expertise, Oregon competed as one of the top football teams in the Pac-12 during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. The Ducks went 10-3 and 12-2 in those years, respectively. Moreover, Locklyn was key in the development of star RB Bucky Irving.
Irving had back-to-back 1000-yard rushing seasons during Locklyn's tenure. During his sophomore year, Locklyn's first year, Irving amassed 1,058 yards and four touchdowns on 156 carries. Then, the star RB erupted for 1,180 yards and 11 TDs during his junior season.
Locklyn worked with Irving to help Oregon maintain its dual-threat (passing and running) offense. Now, the coveted RBs coach looks to do the same for the Duck's Big Ten rival.
Buckeyes look to continue offensive onslaught with assistance from Locklyn
Like Oregon, Ohio State boasted one of the top offenses in the country in 2023-24. The squad primarily benefitted from the services of Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr.
McCord threw for 3,170 yards and 24 TDs, maintaining a QBR of 83.8. Meanwhile, Harrison hauled in a whopping 1,211 receiving yards and 14 TDs on 67 receptions. Ohio State is losing both of its star contributors. McCord is transferring to Syracuse, while Harrison sets his sights on the 2024 NFL Draft.
Nevertheless, there is one key offensive player who can take a massive leap under Carlos Locklyn.
TreVeyon Henderson has had a stout three-year stint with the Buckeyes and confirmed that he would return in 2024-25 for his senior year. Like McCord and Harrison, Henderson has been vital to Ohio State's offensive performance.
The 5-foot-10 RB set the tone during his freshman year when he ran for a career-best 1,248 yards and 15 TDs. Henderson took a step back in 2022-23 after battling injury but returned strong in 2023-24. He comes off a year of 926 yards and 11 TDs.
Henderson should benefit from the expertise of Carlos Locklyn, as should the Buckeyes' other rushing contributors. Ohio State wants to be excellent on offense, but it has other team goals for the upcoming season.
The Buckeyes were on the verge of making the College Football Playoff during the last week of the 2023-24 regular season, Unfortunately, the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines beat Ohio State 30-24, knocking them out of contention.
With new-look staff and player personnel, Ohio State wants to get back to the top of the Big Ten in 2024-25. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the spring and summer go heading into their next journey.