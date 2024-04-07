Ohio State football has built a reputation for being wide receiver U. Over the years, the Buckeyes have had some of the best wide receivers in college football, and their talent is translating well to the NFL. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the latest and he is going to be the first wide receiver taken in the NFL Draft. Now, the next Buckeyes star is with the program, and it is five-star Jeremiah Smith. Smith made a ridiculous catch at practice this week, and Ohio State fans are liking what they are seeing.
Jeremiah Smith is not only a five-star, but he is the number one recruit in the 2024 class. He is going to have a great career with Ohio State football, and these highlight catches are going to happen in games soon.
Jeremiah Smith 😳 pic.twitter.com/8tG66Yltsn
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 6, 2024
Smith is looking good already, and there is a lot for Ohio State fans to be excited about. Fans in the comments of that post are feeling good about his future with the Buckeyes.
Ohio State fans have been spoiled when it comes to their wide receivers.
We really went from Marv to this 😭
— 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) April 6, 2024
Smith will definitely be one of the best freshman in the country next season.
Freshman of the century!
— Jerod Jones (@jones_jerod) April 6, 2024
The Buckeyes have been excited for Smith to come into the program, but it looks like things are already ahead of schedule.
It’s even better than I imagined
— Jeremy George (@Jeremy_George) April 6, 2024
Ohio State fans are going to have a lot of fun watching Smith.
This season will be crucial for Ohio State
The 2024 season is a big one for the Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes have been loaded with talent in recent years, but they haven't been able to do a whole lot with it. They will once again be loaded with talent this upcoming season. Not only do they have a great recruiting coming in with guys like Jeremiah Smith, but they also have one of the best transfer classes in the country, and they have a ton of talent returning from last year.
Not having talent hasn't been the issue for Ohio State football, however. If the Buckeyes fail to beat rival Michigan next year, head coach Ryan Day is going to be in a lot of trouble. Buckeyes fans are not happy that it hasn't happened in the last three seasons.